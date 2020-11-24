OncoSec Secures Rights For Cliniporator Gene Electrotransfer Platform Developed By IGEA

(RTTNews) - OncoSec Medical Inc. (ONCS) said Tuesday that it has licensed the exclusive rights to the Cliniporator electroporation or gene electrotransfer platform from IGEA Clinical Biophysics.

The license encompasses a broad field of use for gene delivery in oncology, including use as part of OncoSec's visceral lesion applicator program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Cliniporator platform for use in the upcoming Phase 1 trial to be held at Providence Health investigating CORVax12, the company's DNA-encodable vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

CORVax12 combines TAVO, a DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12, with the National Institute of Health's SARS-CoV-2 virus "spike" protein.

In Tuesday regular trading, ONCS was trading at $5.41 up $0.19 or 3.66 percent.

