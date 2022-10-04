Markets
OncoSec Medical To Reduce Staff By About 45%

(RTTNews) - OncoSec Medical Inc. (ONCS) said it is reducing its staff by about 45% and prioritizing clinical pipeline activities to reduce operating expenses.

The Company said it will focus clinical activities in melanoma to advance TAVO-EP toward near-term data milestones of the KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial.

Results of the secondary endpoint, Objective Response Rate (ORR) by investigator assessment based on RECIST v1.1, is expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Results of the primary endpoint, Overall Response Rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review (BICR) based on RECIST v1.1, is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2023.

