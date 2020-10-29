Markets

OncoSec: FDA Approves IND Application For Phase 1 Trial Of DNA Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2

(RTTNews) - OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) announced the FDA has approved the Investigational New Drug application for a first-in-human phase 1 trial for CORVax12, a DNA-encodable vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The company is developing the DNA-encodable vaccine with Providence Cancer Institute, a part of Providence St. Joseph Health. OncoSec noted that CORVax12 is the only DNA vaccine that uses an immune stimulant to promote an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Providence will conduct a phase 1, open-label study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a plasmid encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone or in combination with IL-12 in up to 36 healthy volunteers.

