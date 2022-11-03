Markets
SRE

ONCOR Q3 Net Income Rises

November 03, 2022 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") on Thursday said its net income for the third quarter rose to $318 million from $258 million last year, driven by increases in revenues from higher customer consumption.

The Group's operating revenues increased to $1.44 billion from $1.29 billion recorded in the same quarter of last year. The results were attributable primarily to significantly warmer weather, updates to base transmission and distribution rates, and customer growth.

Oncor's total distribution base revenues in the quarter increased 9.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRE

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter