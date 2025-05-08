Markets
Oncor Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise

May 08, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, majority owned by energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE), reported Thursday lower profit in its first quarter, despite higher operating revenues.

In the quarter, net income was $181 million, compared to net income of $225 million a year ago.

Operating income declined to $352 million from last year's $360 million.

Operating revenues, however, increased to $1.55 billion from prior year's $1.46 billion.

Total distribution base revenues grew to $764 million from $663 million a year ago.

