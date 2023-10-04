Onconova Therapeutics (FRA:0T2) Price Target Increased by 9.57% to 7.48

The average one-year price target for Onconova Therapeutics (FRA:0T2) has been revised to 7.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.57% from the prior estimate of 6.82 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.93 to a high of 11.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,808.86% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onconova Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0T2 is 0.00%, an increase of 87.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.03% to 1,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 26.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 109.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 235K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 183.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 158K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

