Onconova Therapeutics (FRA:0T2) Price Target Increased by 8.49% to 7.29

The average one-year price target for Onconova Therapeutics (FRA:0T2) has been revised to 7.29 / share. This is an increase of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 6.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.81 to a high of 11.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,737.74% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onconova Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0T2 is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 1,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 193K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 184K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 27.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 44.05% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 125K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 26.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 48.90% over the last quarter.

