Onconova Therapeutics (FRA:0T2) Price Target Decreased by 23.63% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Onconova Therapeutics (FRA:0T2) has been revised to 4.42 / share. This is an decrease of 23.63% from the prior estimate of 5.79 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.92 to a high of 6.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,620.47% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onconova Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0T2 is 0.00%, a decrease of 60.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 1,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 237K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 29.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 168K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 22.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 42.29% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T2 by 29.98% over the last quarter.

