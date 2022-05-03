Onconova (ONTX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on pipeline updates in Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ONTX first-quarter 2022 results.

It missed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.72%.

Factors to Consider

Onconova does not have any marketed drugs in its portfolio. Investors will primarily focus on updates on its pipeline candidate when it reports results.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary phase I dose-escalation and expansion studies. The phase I solid tumor study of narazaciclib in the United States and China is ongoing, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed to date.

The study in the United States is currently enrolling into its fourth dose cohort, which is evaluating a 160 mg daily dose administered orally on each day of a 28-day treatment cycle. The trial in China is enrolling into its fifth dose cohort, which is evaluating a 200 mg dose administered orally once a day on days 1-21 of a 28-day treatment cycle. A protocol amendment is being prepared to enable further dose escalation in the trial in China.

Another candidate in the company’s pipeline is rigosertib. It is being studied in an investigator-sponsored study program, including a dose-escalation and expansion phase I/IIa investigator-sponsored study with oral rigosertib in combination with Opdivo for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer. Enrollment is ongoing.

Research and development expenses are likely to have increased in the first quarter.

Share Price Performance

Onconova stock has declined 45.9% in the year so far compared with the industry’s fall of 21.9%.



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Onconova this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Onconova is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Clovis Oncology CLVS has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clovis boasts a mixed track record, having topped earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missing in the remaining two. Clovis pulled off a four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.44%, on average.

Vertex VRTX has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Vertex topped earnings estimates in all of the last four quarters. Vertex delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.01%, on average.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has an Earnings ESP of +3.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Jazz topped earnings estimates in all of the last four quarters. Jazz delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.5%, on average.

