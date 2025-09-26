Markets
ONCO

Onconetix, OcuvexTherapeutics Announce Termination Of Merger Deal

September 26, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) and OcuvexTherapeutics, Inc. announced the mutual termination of their merger agreement, dated July 16, 2025. The companies have jointly determined that pursuing independent paths is in the best interests of their respective stakeholders.

Anthony Amato, CEO of Ocuvex, said: "The decision does not impact Ocuvexs momentum or our commitment to patients. We are excited to announce that Ocuvex has received its New Jersey state pharmaceutical license, and the commercial launch of Omlonti will commence in the coming weeks."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.