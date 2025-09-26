Onconetix, OcuvexTherapeutics Announce Termination Of Merger Deal

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) and OcuvexTherapeutics, Inc. announced the mutual termination of their merger agreement, dated July 16, 2025. The companies have jointly determined that pursuing independent paths is in the best interests of their respective stakeholders.

Anthony Amato, CEO of Ocuvex, said: "The decision does not impact Ocuvexs momentum or our commitment to patients. We are excited to announce that Ocuvex has received its New Jersey state pharmaceutical license, and the commercial launch of Omlonti will commence in the coming weeks."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.