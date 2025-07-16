Onconetix To Merge With Ocuvex Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Ocuvex Therapeutics, Inc. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The companies agreed that Onconetix would acquire all of Ocuvex's equity.

After the deal closes, Ocuvex holders will own 90% of the combined company, while Onconetix shareholders will keep 10%, with possible adjustments if new funding is raised.

The new board will have seven members, five chosen by Ocuvex and two by Onconetix.

Chairman of the Board of Onconetix Andrew J. Oakley said the company remains confident that the proposed transaction with Ocuvex, which includes a pipeline of commercial and late-stage ophthalmic assets, will deliver substantial value to stockholders.

Onconetix is currently trading 6.21% higher at $3.4500 on the Nasdaq.

