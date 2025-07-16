Markets
ONCO

Onconetix To Merge With Ocuvex Therapeutics

July 16, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Ocuvex Therapeutics, Inc. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The companies agreed that Onconetix would acquire all of Ocuvex's equity.

After the deal closes, Ocuvex holders will own 90% of the combined company, while Onconetix shareholders will keep 10%, with possible adjustments if new funding is raised.

The new board will have seven members, five chosen by Ocuvex and two by Onconetix.

Chairman of the Board of Onconetix Andrew J. Oakley said the company remains confident that the proposed transaction with Ocuvex, which includes a pipeline of commercial and late-stage ophthalmic assets, will deliver substantial value to stockholders.

Onconetix is currently trading 6.21% higher at $3.4500 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.