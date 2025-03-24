News & Insights

BioTech
ONCO

Onconetix Announces Successful Clinical Validation Of Proclarix For Prostate Cancer In Danish Cohort

March 24, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO), Monday announced that new clinical data from a study of its prostate cancer diagnostic test, Proclarix, was presented at the 2025 European Association of Urology or EAU congress, demonstrating the strong clinical performance of Proclarix in a Danish cohort.

In this study, Proclarix was evaluated in 808 patients with suspected prostate cancer, including a challenging subpopulation of 371 patients with enlarged prostates.

The results showed that Proclarix significantly reduced the number of unnecessary biopsies by identifying patients with a low probability of clinically significant cancer.

In this subpopulation, Proclarix achieved a 5 percent or less probability of clinically significant cancer, outperforming other diagnostic tools such as %fPSA and the ERSPC risk calculator.

The clinical performance of Proclarix was further validated in a larger group of 654 patients, achieving a sensitivity of 96 percent and significantly higher specificity compared to %fPSA and the ERSPC risk calculator.

Proclarix is an in vitro diagnostic test that combines biomarker detection with a proprietary algorithm to assess a patient's risk of clinically significant prostate cancer.

It is CE-certified under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation or IVDR and is included in both European and American guidelines for prostate cancer diagnosis.

Onconetix plans to market Proclarix as a lab-developed test or LDT in the U.S. through a license agreement with Labcorp.

Currently, ONCO is trading at $0.12 down by 3.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.