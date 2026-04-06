Oncolytics Schedules Type C Meeting With FDA For Pelareorep In Anal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, on Monday announced that it has scheduled a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA on April 16, 2026, to discuss a potential registrational development path for its lead investigational candidate, Pelareorep, in anal cancer.

Pelareorep is an intravenously delivered double-stranded RNA immunotherapeutic agent designed for cancer indications.

The meeting will focus on the potential to initiate a single-arm pivotal study evaluating Pelareorep in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients receiving second-line and later therapy for squamous cell anal carcinoma, meaning that all enrolled patients would have no approved alternative therapies available at this stage of treatment.

Oncolytics intends to discuss a study design enrolling approximately 60 to 70 patients with an objective response rate as the primary endpoint.

Earlier in Cohort 4 of the GOBLET study, the combination achieved approximately 30% ORR, with a median duration of response of 17 months in late-line patients.

"We believe this upcoming FDA meeting is a critical step in advancing pelareorep toward a potential registration pathway in anal cancer," said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics.

Pelareorep has demonstrated encouraging results in first-line pancreatic cancer studies, two randomised Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer, and early-phase studies in anal and colorectal cancer.

Squamous cell anal carcinoma is a rare cancer, and the World Health Organisation estimates that there are approximately 54,000 cases of anal cancer globally each year, and the anal cancer market is expected to double to $2.3 billion from 2025 to 2035.

ONCY has traded between $0.33 and $1.51 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $0.96.

ONCY is currently trading at $0.97,up 1.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.