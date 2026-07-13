Oncolytics Reports Progress In REO 033 Trial, Plans FDA Meeting Ahead; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), a clinical-stage company, provided a clinical and regulatory update on REO 033, the company's study evaluating Pelareorep in combination for the second-line treatment of patients with Rat Sarcoma (RAS)-mutant, microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer.

Pelareorep is Oncolytics' lead investigational, intravenously delivered double-stranded RNA immunotherapeutic agent. The company is advancing Pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and/or checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of metastatic gastrointestinal cancers. Pelareorep has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for colorectal and pancreatic cancer.

REO 033 is a randomised controlled study evaluating Pelareorep in combination with folinic acid, fluorouracil and irinotecan (FOLFIRI) and Bevacizumab.

According to the company, REO 033 builds upon the previously reported REO 022 study, in which Pelareorep more than doubled historical standard-of-care benchmarks for progression-free survival, overall survival, duration of response, and objective response rate.

The multi-part randomised REO 033 study is designed to prospectively validate those findings against a contemporary control arm while advancing Pelareorep toward a potential registration pathway.

From an REO 033 development perspective, the company said that Oncolytics is continuing to make rapid operational progress in Part A of REO 033, which is enrolling 60 patients, with approximately half of the planned clinical sites activated by the end of July and more than 20 patients pre-identified across participating centres.

In addition, the remaining sites are expected to be activated by the end of August, positioning the study for accelerated enrollment during the second half of 2026.

From a regulatory update perspective, the company said it will hold a Type D meeting with the FDA in the first half of August 2026 to discuss the registrational design for REO 033, including the addition of Part B of the study.

Part B will build on the currently enrolling Part A of the study, while preserving the core design elements of REO 033, increasing enrollment and incorporating blinded independent central review to support both a potential accelerated approval and a traditional full approval within the same study, said Oncolytics.

The company believes that this approach provides an opportunity to generate early randomised efficacy data from Part A while simultaneously positioning Part B as a potential registrational study, without the need to initiate a separate registrational trial. In addition, the company expects to report an initial tumour response update from patients enrolled in Part A by year-end 2026 and, subject to FDA feedback, initiate enrollment in Part B of the study during the first quarter of 2027.

Notably, Oncolytics is actively seeking strategic partnerships to accelerate development and maximise the commercial impact of Pelareorep.

ONCY has traded between $0.77 and $1.51 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.88.

Following the news, ONCY is currently up 15.44% at $1.02.

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