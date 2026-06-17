Oncolytics' New U.S Patent Extends Pelareorep Manufacturing Protection Into 2044

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has secured a new U.S. Patent that extends protection over the commercial manufacturing process of its investigational immunotherapy Pelareorep, marking another step in the company's long-term intellectual property strategy.

Pelareorep is a systemically delivered immunotherapy designed to stimulate anti-tumor immune activity by promoting inflammatory cytokine signaling, tertiary lymphoid structure formation, and the expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes.

Strengthening Manufacturing Protection Through 2044

The newly issued U.S. patent covers key aspects of Pelareorep's proprietary manufacturing methods and is expected to provide protection into 2044, supporting the company's ability to scale production for potential commercial use.

Oncolytics noted that the patent represents a significant addition to its growing intellectual property estate as the program advances toward potential registration.

Additional Patent Filings Expected to Extend Coverage Further

A previously filed method-of-use patent application for Pelareorep remains under review and, if granted, is expected to extend protection into 2046.

The company also plans to submit additional patent applications this year to broaden Pelareorep's IP coverage across new therapeutic settings, treatment combinations, and clinical applications.

CEO Highlights Importance of Durable IP Strategy

"Building a strong intellectual property estate around Pelareorep is an important part of our strategy as we advance the program toward potential registration and commercialization," said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics. Kelly added that the newly issued patent reinforces the company's ability to manufacture Pelareorep at commercial scale and supports long-term value creation as the program moves into its next phase of development.

ONCY has traded between $0.56 and $1.51 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.94, up 11.68%. During overnight trading session, the stock is at $0.92, down 2.37%.

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