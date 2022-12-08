Markets

Oncolytics' Chinese Partner Adlai Nortye Reports Interim Results Of Pelareorep-paclitaxel

December 08, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)'s Chinese partner Adlai Nortye Thursday announced interim results from a multicenter, single-arm bridging clinical trial of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced/metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

The company presented the data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The company noted that disease control, partial response or stable disease was achieved in thirteen of fourteen evaluable patients with twelve showing tumor shrinkage from baseline.

Adlai Nortye looks forward to further characterizing the efficacy and durability of the studied combination as data from the trial mature and to continuing collaboration with Oncolytics.

