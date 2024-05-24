Oncolytics Biotech’s Pelareorep Shows Cancer Therapy Promise

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) has released an update.

Oncolytics Biotech presented two promising abstracts at the ASCO Annual Meeting, showcasing the potential of Pelareorep in treating metastatic pancreatic cancer and its immunotherapeutic effects. The GOBLET study detailed Pelareorep’s ability to induce TIL expansion, correlating with tumor response across various cancers, and suggested its use as a backbone immunotherapy. The company anticipates starting enrollment for a new cohort funded by a PanCAN grant, which could significantly extend the therapy’s reach for pancreatic cancer patients.

