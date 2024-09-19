Oncolytics Biotech Reports Favorable Results For Breast Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage company Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), Thursday announced positive clinical results from BRACELET-1, its randomized Phase 2 study evaluating pelareorep in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Final BRACELET-1 efficacy data were collected and analyzed two years after the last patient was enrolled as specified by the protocol.

Results of the final BRACELET-1 analysis show that the median OS was not reached in the pelareorep + paclitaxel arm, as more than half of the patients in that arm remained alive at study end.

In contrast, the median OS for the paclitaxel monotherapy arm was 18.2 months, and the hazard ratio was 0.48 for pelareorep + paclitaxel vs. the paclitaxel monotherapy.

"The fact that the median overall survival was not reached because more than half the patients were still alive at the end of the study is a remarkable achievement for us," said Wayne Pisano, Interim CEO and Chair of Oncolytics' Board of Directors. "It shows just how promising pelareorep treatment can be for extending the lives of breast cancer patients. This is further exemplified by the near doubling of the 2-year survival rate for patients who received pelareorep combination therapy."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.