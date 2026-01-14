Oncolytics Biotech Names John McAdory EVP Of Strategy & Operations; Yujun Wu To Head Biostatistics

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company , announced the appointment of John McAdory as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations and Yujun Wu as Vice President, Head of Biostatistics. John McAdory, with experience in leading late-stage oncology programs, particularly in the oncolytic virus space, will supervise clinical development execution, operational strategy, and regulatory readiness across the Oncolytics portfolio.

John lately served as Vice President, Clinical Operations at CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON), a late-stage biotechnology company developing an intratumoral oncolytic virus.

"John's background running complex, late-stage oncology trials makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Oncolytics' next phase of execution," said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics.

Yujan Wu, with experience in statistical strategy, regulatory interactions, and late-stage trial design, joins Oncolytics to lead Biostatistics.

Most recently, Yujan served as Head of Biostatistics at Morphic Therapeutic, and supported multiple clinical programs and acquisition by Eli Lilly and Company.

In connection with their appointments, the Company granted inducement equity awards consisting of 500,000 stock options to John McAdory and 500,000 stock options to Yujan Wu.

These appointments are expected to enhance the Company's operational, clinical, and regulatory capabilities as Oncolytics advances registration-directed development programs in pancreatic, colorectal, and anal cancers.

Oncolytics is developing pelareorep, an investigational intravenously delivered double-stranded RNA immunotherapeutic agent.

Pelareorep has demonstrated encouraging results in first-line pancreatic cancer studies, two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer, and early-phase studies in anal and colorectal cancer.

Over the year, Oncolytics shares traded between $0.33 and $1.51.

ONCY is trading 1.79% lower at $0.98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.