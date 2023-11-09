Oncolytics Announced Positive Interim Results From Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study In Anal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Thursday announced positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 GOBLET study in anal cancer.

The Phase 1/2 GOBLET study is to evaluate Oncolytics' lead drug candidate, Pelareorep in combination with Genentech's Atezolizumab in advanced or metastatic gastrointestinal tumors.

Data from the anal cancer cohort of the Phase 2 GOBLET study showed an interim Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 37.5% based on one patient with a complete response, and two patients with a partial response.

ORR is defined as the percentage of patients who achieve a response which can either be complete response, complete disappearance of lesions, or partial response, that is reduction of tumor by at least 30%.

These results were presented at the 2nd International Multidisciplinary Anal Cancer Conference (IMACC) 2023, in Rome, Italy.

