News & Insights

Markets

Oncolytics Announced Positive Interim Results From Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study In Anal Cancer

November 09, 2023 — 08:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Thursday announced positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 GOBLET study in anal cancer.

The Phase 1/2 GOBLET study is to evaluate Oncolytics' lead drug candidate, Pelareorep in combination with Genentech's Atezolizumab in advanced or metastatic gastrointestinal tumors.

Data from the anal cancer cohort of the Phase 2 GOBLET study showed an interim Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 37.5% based on one patient with a complete response, and two patients with a partial response.

ORR is defined as the percentage of patients who achieve a response which can either be complete response, complete disappearance of lesions, or partial response, that is reduction of tumor by at least 30%.

These results were presented at the 2nd International Multidisciplinary Anal Cancer Conference (IMACC) 2023, in Rome, Italy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.