Oncolytics : Data Shows Synergistic Anti-Leukemic Effects Of Pelareorep Combined With Azacitidine

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY, ONC.TO) announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic anti-leukemic effects of pelareorep combined with the chemotherapeutic agent azacitidine.

Key data and conclusions from the poster include: treatment with pelareorep plus azacitidine led to a statistically significant reduction in tumor burden in a leukemia xenograft mouse model; treatment with pelareorep plus azacitidine led to a statistically significant (p

The combination of pelareorep and azacitidine dramatically upregulated multiple genes known to drive anti-cancer immune responses such as IFNß1, BATF2, IL-12ß, CCL2, TLR3, and PD-L1.

