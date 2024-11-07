Oncolys BioPharma Reports Decline in Sales Amidst Uncertainty

Oncolys BioPharma, Inc. (JP:4588) has released an update.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc. saw a significant decline in net sales, dropping 50.2% to 31 million yen for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite a challenging financial performance, the company improved its equity ratio to 81.5%, up from 71.5% at the end of 2023. Notably, the company did not provide a forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2024 due to uncertainties in making reasonable estimates.

