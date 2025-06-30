The Oncology Institute Partners with SilverSummit Healthplan to Provide Exclusive Oncology Services for Medicaid Patients in Nevada

The Oncology Institute becomes exclusive oncology provider for over 80,000 Medicaid patients with SilverSummit Healthplan in Nevada.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) announced that it will become the exclusive oncology provider for over 80,000 Medicaid patients associated with SilverSummit Healthplan in Nevada, effective July 1, 2025. This partnership aims to enhance access to high-quality cancer care for Medicaid patients in Las Vegas. Dr. Daniel Virnich, CEO of TOI, expressed excitement about expanding their services to improve cancer care delivery, while Eric Schmacker, CEO of SilverSummit Healthplan, highlighted the commitment to providing members with expert oncology care close to home. TOI will offer comprehensive cancer services at three locations in Nevada, thereby supporting patients through their treatment journeys.

Potential Positives

TOI will be the exclusive oncology provider for over 80,000 Medicaid patients associated with SilverSummit Healthplan in Nevada, significantly expanding its market reach.

The partnership enhances access to high-quality cancer care for Medicaid patients in the Las Vegas area, addressing a critical need in the community.

TOI’s established track record of providing care to Medicaid patients positions the company positively for future collaborations and growth in similar markets.

Potential Negatives

Expansion into a vulnerable patient population may raise concerns about the adequacy of care and resources available, particularly given the challenges often faced in managing Medicaid patients.

The exclusive partnership could increase scrutiny and pressure on TOI to deliver high-quality outcomes for a large number of Medicaid patients, which may pose operational challenges.

Being tied to a single health plan might limit TOI's flexibility and growth opportunities in the Nevada market, potentially affecting long-term strategic positioning.

FAQ

What new partnership was announced by The Oncology Institute?

The Oncology Institute is now the exclusive oncology provider for 80,000 Medicaid patients linked to SilverSummit Healthplan in Nevada.

When does the partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan begin?

The partnership officially starts on July 1, 2025.

How many locations will TOI serve in Nevada?

TOI will provide cancer care at three locations in Nevada: Las Vegas, Henderson, and Spring Valley.

What types of services does The Oncology Institute offer?

TOI offers specialized, value-based cancer care, including clinical trials, transfusions, and advanced oncology services.

Who can access TOI's services through SilverSummit Healthplan?

Medicaid members of SilverSummit Healthplan can access TOI's comprehensive cancer care services.

CERRITOS, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced today that effective July 1, it will be the exclusive oncology provider for over 80,000 Medicaid patients associated with SilverSummit Healthplan in Nevada. TOI is known for bringing state-of-the-art cancer care to the communities it serves, and their presence in the Las Vegas market will provide enhanced access to care and high-level services to the important Medicaid population here.





“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with SilverSummit and help create improved access and quality of cancer care to their Medicaid patient population,” commented Daniel Virnich, MD, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “We have a longstanding track record of providing outstanding care to Medicaid patients in other markets, and we look forward to broadening these efforts within the Las Vegas community.”





“At SilverSummit Healthplan, our top priority is ensuring our members receive the highest quality care, especially when facing a cancer diagnosis,” said Eric Schmacker, Plan President and CEO at SilverSummit Healthplan. “Partnering with The Oncology Institute allows us to connect our Medicaid members with compassionate, expert oncology care close to home—helping them navigate their treatment journey with confidence and support.”







Patient Impact







SilverSummit Healthplan members can now access TOI’s comprehensive cancer care at three convenient Nevada locations:









Las Vegas







2911 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128





Phone: 702-342-1244





Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm



Henderson







2904 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052





Phone: 702-471-7779





Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm



Spring Valley







6450 Medical Center St., Las Vegas, NV 89148





Phone: 702-739-9518





About The Oncology Institute







Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.







For more information, visit







www.theoncologyinstitute.com





.







About SilverSummit Healthplan







SilverSummit Healthplan is a managed care plan that provides Medicaid and marketplace health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit





www.silversummithealthplan.com





.











Contacts









Media









The Oncology Institute, Inc.











marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com











Investors









Solebury Strategic Communications











investors@theoncologyinstitute.com







