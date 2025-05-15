Oncology Institute Narrows Q1 Loss, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook On Capitation And Pharmacy Growth

(RTTNews) - The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI), reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and reaffirms the full year guidance.

The company operates a value-based care model focused on delivering comprehensive cancer treatment services through a network of community-based oncology practices. In addition to patient services, TOI generates revenue through its in-house pharmacy and dispensary operations, as well as capitated care agreements with payers across various markets.

Q1 2025 Financial Performance:

TOI reported consolidated revenue of $104.4 million for the first quarter, representing a 10.3% increase from $94.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit rose by 44.1% to $17.2 million, driven by improvements in both patient services and dispensary margins.

Revenue from patient services totaled $53.1 million, up 1.2% year-over-year, while fee-for-service revenue returned to growth, increasing 2.3% to $35.6 million. The pharmacy and dispensary segment saw robust performance, generating $49.3 million in revenue, up 24.2% year-over-year, with over $9 million in gross profit.

Despite operational gains, the company reported a net loss of $19.6 million or $0.21 per share, slightly improved loss from a $19.9 million or $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $5.1 million loss, compared to $10.9 million loss in the first quarter 2024.

Operational Developments:

-- Signed multiple capitation contracts, adding over 100,000 covered lives across Florida, California, and Nevada.

-- Launched its first fully-delegated capitation agreement in Florida on March 1, covering utilization management, claims, and network services.

-- Signed a new Medicaid capitation contract in Nevada, effective July 1, adding over 80,000 lives in Clark County.

-- Entered a new agreement with a California-based IPA and secured sole-source provider status with a major provider group in an existing market.

The Road Ahead:

The company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year 2025, projecting revenue between $460 million and $480 million, compared to the full year 2024 revenue of $393 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from a loss of $8 million to a loss of $17 million, compared to $35.7 million in the last year 2024.

Management reiterated its expectation to reach cash flow positivity and profitability in the second half of 2025, citing strong performance in pharmacy operations, ongoing fee-for-service growth, and significant momentum in its capitation contract pipeline.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, TOI held $39.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also completed a $16.5 million private placement during the quarter to support ongoing growth and liquidity needs.

Curently, YOI is trading at $2.87, Up by 21.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.