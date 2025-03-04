The Oncology Institute, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

The Oncology Institute will release its Q4 and 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI), a leading value-based oncology group in the U.S., announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 25, 2025, after market close. Following the release, a conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, accessible by phone or via a live webcast on their website. The call will provide insights into the company's performance, and a replay will be available afterward. Founded in 2007, TOI specializes in providing advanced cancer care to over 1.8 million patients, supported by more than 120 clinicians across 70 clinics.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, promoting open communication.

TOI's significant patient base of over 1.8 million highlights its substantial market presence and effectiveness in delivering value-based care.

The growth in its workforce, with over 120 employed clinicians, emphasizes the company's expansion and capability to serve more patients effectively.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may raise concerns among investors if they anticipate poor performance, potentially leading to stock volatility.

Specific details about the company's financial performance have not been disclosed, which leaves investors without key information prior to the earnings release.

The company’s dependence on community-based care in a competitive oncology market may signal potential challenges in maintaining market share or profitability.

FAQ

When will The Oncology Institute release its financial results?

The Oncology Institute will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

To access the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0789 for domestic callers or 1-201-689-8562 for international callers.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available two hours after the call at 1-844-512-2921 for domestic and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers.

What is the passcode for the conference call?

The passcode for both the live call and the replay is 13750791.

Where can I find more information about The Oncology Institute?

More information about The Oncology Institute can be found on their official website at www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAD HIVELY has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $50,000 and 0 sales.

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CERRITOS, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI) one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750791. The replay will be available until Tuesday, April 1, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/



.







About The Oncology Institute







Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit



www.theoncologyinstitute.com



.







Investors







Solebury Strategic Communications







investors@theoncologyinstitute.com





