The Oncology Institute, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

The Oncology Institute will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 13, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The call can be accessed via phone or webcast, with details provided for dialing in and replay options. TOI focuses on delivering value-based cancer care, serving over 1.8 million patients through its network of 70 clinics and more than 120 clinicians, offering advanced services such as clinical trials and transfusions. For more information, visit their website.

The announcement of the second quarter 2025 financial results date indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future strategies.

TOI's large scale, with over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates, highlights its established presence and potential for growth in the oncology field.

The announcement does not provide any preliminary financial expectations or key performance indicators, potentially leading to investor uncertainty.

The timing of the financial results release may indicate that the company is experiencing delays or issues in finalizing its financials for the quarter.

There's no mention of recent achievements or positive developments, which could be perceived as a lack of significant progress or newsworthiness for investors.

When will The Oncology Institute release its Q2 2025 financial results?

The Oncology Institute will release its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on August 13, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-877-407-0789 for domestic or 1-201-689-8562 for international callers.

Is there a way to replay the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after it ends, accessible at 1-844-512-2921 for domestic or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on The Oncology Institute's Investor Relations section of their website.

What services does The Oncology Institute provide?

The Oncology Institute offers value-based cancer care, including clinical trials, transfusions, and specialized care for over 1.8 million patients.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROWTH I L.P. M33 has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,750,000 shares for an estimated $7,713,300 .

. BRAD HIVELY has made 1 purchase buying 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433 and 2 sales selling 1,976,137 shares for an estimated $5,672,106 .

and 2 sales selling 1,976,137 shares for an estimated . RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095

MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338

KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734

DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584

YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CERRITOS, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13754165. The replay will be available until Wednesday, August 20, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/



About The Oncology Institute







Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit



www.theoncologyinstitute.com









