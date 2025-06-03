The Oncology Institute, Inc. to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes After 2025 Reconstitution

The Oncology Institute will join the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes following the 2025 annual reconstitution.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes following the annual reconstitution on June 27, 2025. This inclusion is based on market capitalization and reflects TOI's growth and commitment to value-based cancer care. CEO Daniel Virnich expressed excitement over this milestone, highlighting its significance for both the company and its stakeholders as TOI continues to expand and enhance patient outcomes. The Russell indexes are widely recognized benchmarks utilized by investment managers and institutional investors, overseeing approximately $10.6 trillion in assets. Founded in 2007, TOI focuses on specialized cancer care in community settings, serving over 1.8 million patients with a team of over 120 clinicians in more than 70 locations.

Potential Positives

The Oncology Institute will join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, enhancing its visibility and appeal to institutional investors.

Inclusion in these indexes signifies a milestone in the company’s growth journey and reflects its successful execution of a value-based oncology approach.

Membership in the Russell indexes provides TOI with a platform that benchmarks against $10.6 trillion in assets, potentially increasing investment interest and shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive announcement, the press release lacks specific details regarding the company's financial performance or the impact of the Russell Index inclusion on its stock price, which could leave investors questioning the significance of the achievement.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement made by The Oncology Institute?

The Oncology Institute will join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® after the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

When will The Oncology Institute be added to the Russell indexes?

The inclusion will be effective after the US market closes on June 27, 2025.

What does membership in the Russell 3000® Index mean for TOI?

It means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index.

Who determines membership in the Russell indexes?

FTSE Russell determines membership based on objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

How significant is the inclusion in the Russell indexes for TOI?

The inclusion is seen as a milestone that reflects TOI's growth and innovative approach to cancer care.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROWTH I L.P. M33 has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $5,425,800 .

. RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095

MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338

KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734

DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584

YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

BRAD HIVELY purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

CERRITOS, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that it will join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® after the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market closes on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on May 23.





Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





“We are thrilled to be included in the Russell Indexes, which marks a significant milestone in TOI’s growth journey,” said Daniel Virnich, CEO of TOI. “This inclusion reflects our continued execution and the impact of our innovative, value-based approach to cancer care. As we continue to expand our presence across markets, we remain focused on improving outcomes for patients and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.



FTSE Russell website



.







About The Oncology Institute







Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.





For more information, visit



www.theoncologyinstitute.com









Contacts









Media









The Oncology Institute, Inc.











marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com











Investors









Solebury Strategic Communications











investors@theoncologyinstitute.com











