The Oncology Institute Expands Partnership with Helios Clinical Research to Enhance Access to Clinical Trials

The Oncology Institute expands its partnership with Helios Clinical Research to enhance patient access to clinical trials and improve oncology care.

Quiver AI Summary

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) announced an expansion of its partnership with Helios Clinical Research to enhance clinical research capabilities in community oncology. This collaboration follows a successful initiative in Florida and aims to integrate clinical trials into routine patient care. TOI's CEO, Dr. Daniel Virnich, emphasized the benefits of the partnership, which include improved access to clinical trials for patients, streamlined processes for research sponsors, and a scalable infrastructure to support oncology clinicians. Both organizations are dedicated to promoting equity in oncology research by enrolling diverse patient populations. TOI, founded in 2007, serves over 1.8 million patients and is focused on providing high-quality, value-based cancer care across its extensive network of clinics.

Potential Positives

Expansion of strategic partnership with Helios Clinical Research enhances TOI’s research capabilities and infrastructure.

Increased access to clinical trials for patients leads to better treatment options and improved patient outcomes.

Commitment to advancing health equity by enrolling diverse and underrepresented patient populations in clinical research.

Potential Negatives

Expansion of partnership may indicate challenges in managing existing operations or a need to enhance research capabilities beyond current resources.

Dependence on a third-party partner like Helios Clinical Research could pose risks to TOI's autonomy and control over its clinical trials.

Potential scrutiny on the effectiveness and quality of care due to the integration of clinical research in community settings, which may raise questions about prioritization of patient care.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between The Oncology Institute and Helios Clinical Research?

The Oncology Institute is expanding its strategic partnership with Helios Clinical Research to enhance clinical trial access and execution in community oncology.

How will this partnership benefit cancer patients?

This initiative will provide patients greater access to advanced therapies through clinical trials and improve overall care delivery.

What are the goals of The Oncology Institute's expansion?

The goals include integrating clinical research into patient care, improving trial performance, and ensuring health equity in oncology research.

When was The Oncology Institute founded?

The Oncology Institute was founded in 2007 and has since been dedicated to advancing value-based cancer care in community settings.

Where can I find more information about The Oncology Institute?

For more details, visit The Oncology Institute's official website at www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095

MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338

BRAD HIVELY has made 3 purchases buying 309,056 shares for an estimated $59,433 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734

DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584

YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CERRITOS, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI” or the “Company”), a pioneer in value-based community oncology care, is proud to announce an enterprise-wide expansion of its strategic partnership with Helios Clinical Research, a nationally recognized research site network. This initiative builds upon a successful collaboration in Florida and reflects TOI’s ongoing commitment to integrating clinical research into community oncology settings.





“Expanding our research collaboration with Helios Clinical is a natural next step,” said Daniel Virnich, MD, CEO at TOI. “They’ve proven to be a highly capable partner, helping us streamline study activation, accelerate enrollment, and reduce operational burden on our sites. This move allows us to scale our research infrastructure much more quickly while staying laser-focused on patient care.”





Strategic Benefits of the Partnership:







Expanded Access to Clinical Trials: Patients will gain greater access to leading-edge therapies through trials supported by Helios’ centralized operations and outreach model.



Enhanced Trial Performance: Sponsors benefit from streamlined startup processes, optimized patient matching, and unified oversight.



Scalable Infrastructure: Helios provides regulatory, recruitment, and operational support, enabling TOI’s clinicians to focus on delivering world-class care while expanding their research footprint.



Equity in Oncology Research: Both organizations share a commitment to enrolling diverse and underrepresented patient populations, advancing health equity in oncology care.







“This isn’t just about geographic growth,” said Yale Podnos, MD, Chief Medical Officer at TOI. “It’s about ensuring that clinical research becomes a routine, integral part of patient care in every market we serve.”







About The Oncology Institute







Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit



www.theoncologyinstitute.com









About Helios Clinical Research







Helios Clinical Research is a full-service site network known for its integrated, tech-forward approach to clinical trial execution. With expertise in oncology and a national footprint, Helios partners with leading healthcare organizations to bring high-performing, patient-first research capabilities into real-world care settings.







Contacts









Media







The Oncology Institute, Inc.







marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com









Investors







Solebury Strategic Communications







investors@theoncologyinstitute.com





