Transcode Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing RNA-based therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $30 million in an initial public offering.



Transcode is an emerging RNA oncology company. Its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer. The company anticipates submitting an IND in the 2H21 to support a Phase 0 study of TTX-MC138 to assess delivery to metastatic tumor cells, engagement with the target microRNA-10b, and possibly demonstrate inhibition of the miR10b target. Concurrent with that study, the company expects to complete additional IND enabling studies to support an IND for a Phase 1 trial of TTX-MC138.



The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RNAZ. Transcode Therapeutics filed confidentially on December 18, 2020. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Oncology biotech Transcode Therapeutics files for a $30 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



