Shattuck Labs, a Phase 1 biotech developing novel dual-sided fusion protein therapies for cancer, raised $202 million by offering 11.9 million shares at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. The company offered 1.9 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 35% more in proceeds than expected.



Shattuck Labs plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol STTK. Citi, Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Shattuck Labs prices upsized IPO above the range at $17 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



