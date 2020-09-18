Shattuck Labs, a Phase 1 biotech developing dual-sided fusion protein therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's lead candidate, SL-172154, is designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPa checkpoint and activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1 trial of SL-172154 for ovarian cancer, with initial data expected in the 2H21.



The Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $11 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol STTK. Shattuck Labs filed confidentially on August 7, 2020. Citi, Cowen and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Oncology biotech Shattuck Labs files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



