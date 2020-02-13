Oncology biotech Revolution Medicines prices IPO at $17, the high end of the revised range

Revolution Medicines, a Phase 1/2 oncology biotech developing RAS pathway inhibitors, raised $238 million by offering 14 million shares at $17, the high end of the range of $16 to $17. The company originally filed to offer 10 million shares at a range of $14 to $16, before increasing the terms of its IPO on Tuesday.



Revolution Medicines plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RVMD. J.P. Morgan, Cowen, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

