Oncology biotech Revolution Medicines files for a $100 million IPO

Revolution Medicines, a clinical stage biotech developing novel targeted therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $48 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RVMD. Revolution Medicines filed confidentially on September 19, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Cowen, SVB Leerink, and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



