Poseida Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing CAR T cell therapies for multiple myeloma, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The San Diego, CA-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Poseida Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $890 million.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate P-BCMA-101, an autologous CAR-T currently in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for multiple myeloma.



Poseida Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSTX. BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Poseida Therapeutics sets terms for $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.