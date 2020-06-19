Poseida Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing CAR T cell therapies for multiple myeloma, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering. The company previously filed to raise $115 million in January 2019, but withdrew the offering after raising $142 million in a Series C round led by Novartis.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidate P-BCMA-101, an autologous CAR-T currently in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for multiple myeloma.



The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSTX. BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Oncology biotech Poseida Therapeutics refiles for a $115 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



