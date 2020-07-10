Poseida Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing CAR T cell therapies for multiple myeloma, raised $224 million by offering 14 million shares at the $16, in line with the upwardly revised terms. The company originally planned to offer 10 million shares at $14 to $16 before increasing its proposed deal size on Thursday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $1.0 billion.



Poseida Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PSTX. BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Poseida Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $16, in line with upwardly revised terms originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



