Oncology biotech ORIC Pharmaceuticals sets terms for $75 million IPO

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for treatment-resistant cancers, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, ORIC Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $424 million.



ORIC Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORIC. J.P. Morgan, Citi, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of April 20, 2020.



