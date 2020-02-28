Oncology biotech ORIC Pharmaceuticals files for an $86 million IPO

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORIC. J.P. Morgan, Citi, Jefferies, and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



