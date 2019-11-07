Oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics postpones $20 million IPO

Monopar Therapeutics, which is developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers, postponed its IPO on Thursday. It had filed to raise $20 million by offering 2.2 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10. The company previously filed to raise $40 million in October but postponed the deal.



The Wilmette, IL-based company was founded in 2014 and booked n/a in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MNPR. JonesTrading, Aegis Capital Corp. and Arcadia Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

