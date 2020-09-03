Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, a Phase 2 biotech using biomarker technology to develop protein inhibitors for cancer, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $11 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTC under the symbol "LIXT."



The company has developed two series of pharmacologically active drugs, the LB-100 series and the LB-200 series. The LB-100 series targets several types of cancer, with potential for vascular and metabolic diseases. The LB-200 series may be useful for the treatment of chronic hereditary diseases. The company completed a Phase 1 trial of LB-100 demonstrating antitumor activity in humans and is currently in a Phase 1b/2 trial, with results expected in 2023.



The East Setauket, NY-based company was founded in 2005 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LIXT. WestPark Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Lixte Biotechnology files for an $11 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.