Kronos Bio, a Phase 2 biotech developing kinase inhibitors for leukemia and solid tumors, raised $250 million by offering 13.2 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company originally planned to offer 10.3 million shares at the same range before revising its terms on Thursday morning. At pricing, the company raised 12% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Kronos Bio plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRON. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Kronos Bio prices IPO above the range at $19 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



