Oncology biotech Kinnate Biopharma prices further upsized IPO at $20, above the upwardly revised range

Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Kinnate Biopharma, a preclinical biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat cancers, raised $240 million by offering 12 million shares at $20, above the range of $18 to $19. The company offered 0.5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 10 million shares at a range of $16 to $18, before revising its terms on Tuesday.

Kinnate Biopharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KNTE. Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

