Kinnate Biopharma, a preclinical biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat cancers, raised $240 million by offering 12 million shares at $20, above the range of $18 to $19. The company offered 0.5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 10 million shares at a range of $16 to $18, before revising its terms on Tuesday.



Kinnate Biopharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KNTE. Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Kinnate Biopharma prices further upsized IPO at $20, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.