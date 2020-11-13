Kinnate Biopharma, an oncology biotech developing small molecule kinase inhibitors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Its lead candidate, KIN002787, is a Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma (RAF) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors. The company expects to file an IND for KIN002787 in the 1H21.



The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KNTE. Kinnate Biopharma filed confidentially on September 4, 2020. Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler and Wedbush PacGrow are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Oncology biotech Kinnate Biopharma files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.