Inhibrx, a Phase 1 biotech developing single domain antibodies for cancer and rare diseases, raised $119 million by offering 7 million shares at $17, the midpoint of the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 1 million more shares than anticipated.



Inhibrx plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INBX. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Inhibrx prices upsized IPO at $17 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



