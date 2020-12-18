Cullinan Oncology, a Phase 1 biotech developing targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company is developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Its lead candidate, CLN-081, is an orally available small molecule designed as a next generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor designed to selectively target cells expressing mutant EGFR variants. CLN-081 is currently in a Phase 1/2a trial for as a treatment for adult NSCLC patients with EGFRex20ins mutations. Its most advanced immuno-oncology candidates include CLN-049, a bispecific antibody targeting FLT3 and CD3; and CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate NK and T cell responses.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CGEM. Cullinan Oncology filed confidentially on November 2, 2020. Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Oncology biotech Cullinan Oncology files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



