Cullinan Management, a Phase 1/2a biotech developing and investing in oncology therapies, raised $250 million by offering 11.9 million shares at $21, above the upwardly revised range of $19 to $20. The company originally planned to offer 8.3 million shares at $17 to $19 before increasing the offering to 10 million shares at $19 to $20 on Wednesday.



Cullinan Management plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CGEM. Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Oncology biotech Cullinan Management prices further upsized IPO at $21, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



