Oncology biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics sets terms for $151 million IPO

Black Diamond Therapeutics, a Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $151 million by offering 8.9 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Black Diamond Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $572 million.



Black Diamond Therapeutics was founded in 2014. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BDTX. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of January 27, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.