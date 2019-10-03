Oncology biotech Aprea Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $15 midpoint

Aprea Therapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing targeted therapies for cancer, raised $85 million by offering 5.7 million shares at $15, the midpoint of the $14 to $16 range. The company upsized its offering by 0.67 million shares ($10 million).



Aprea Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol APRE. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



