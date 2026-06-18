Oncoinvent Hits 50% Phase 2 Enrollment For Radspherin In Treating Ovarian Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Oncoinvent ASA (ONCO), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced completing 50% enrollment in the Phase 2 trial evaluating Radspherin in treating peritoneal metastasis of ovarian cancer.

The company's lead product candidate Radspherin consists of calcium carbonate microparticles enclosing a radium-224 core to facilitate the targeted radioactive lysing of cancer cells. The therapy leverages the unique anatomy of the abdominal cavity to destroy residual micrometastases using a single, localized dose of alpha radiation, and is designed to prevent or delay peritoneal metastasis.

The randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial was initiated to assess the safety and efficacy of Radspherin in patients who have undergone complete surgical resection and pre-operative chemotherapy, in comparison to patients treated with surgery and chemotherapy alone. The primary endpoint was set at the rate of progression free survival (PFS) among treated patients. The Phase 1/2 trial previously showed promising results with a good safety profile for the therapy.

The Phase 2 trial has recruited 28 patients of ovarian cancer with peritoneal metastasis this year, already surpassing the enrollment numbers in 2025. This brings total enrollment to 54 patients, who are expected to be dosed across testing sites in the U.S., Spain, Norway, Belgium, UK and Italy.

Radspherin is also being evaluated in the treatment of peritoneal metastasis in colorectal cancer.

ONCIN.OL is currently trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange at NOK 50.20, up 13.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.