OncoCyte Executive Team Receives Significant Salary Increases

May 31, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

OncoCyte (OCX) has issued an update.

Oncocyte Corporation’s Board of Directors, following the Compensation Committee’s advice, has agreed to significant salary raises for its top executives, effective May 20, 2024. The President and CEO, Joshua Riggs, will see his annual salary increase from $360,000 to $400,000. Senior Director James Liu and Chief Science Officer Ekkehard Schütz, M.D., Ph.D., will also receive raises, with their salaries going up to $207,000 and $378,025 respectively.

